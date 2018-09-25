Widows of deceased Police employees receive fund

As many as 5,518 widows of deceased employees of Sindh Police on Tuesday received Rs.6,85,58400 transferred to their accounts in National Bank online under Sindh Police Benevolent Fund.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Syed Kaleem Imam was informed in a report prepared by Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Welfare, Ghulam Azfar Mahesar that the amount has been transferred online to the accounts of widows, said a statement.The deceased employees include the employees who passed away during their service because of any illness, martyrs and those who laid their lives in the line of duty.The IGP has said that the services of the deceased employees would never be forgotten—APP

