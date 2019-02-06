Widespread thunderstorm, rain likely

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast widespread rain thunderstorm in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat divisions), northeast Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours. According to met office, widespread rain thunderstorm also forecast at scattered places in Quetta, Kalat, Zhob, Makran, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Sargodha and Multan divisions.

Snowfall over hills is also expected in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba & upper Dir), Hazara.—APP

