LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rains across the country during the second half of the current and first half of the coming week.

As per experts, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from July 12 in the evening and intensify on July 14.

A westerly wave is expected to enter the upper parts of Pakistan on July 12 during the evening/night.

Under the influence of the prevailing weather conditions, rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur and Okara from July 12 in the evening/night to July 17 with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, D I Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Khusab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh from July 13 in the evening/night to July 17 with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower is also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, D G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar and Mirpur Khas from July 14 in the evening/night to July 16.

Met Office has warned that bursts of heavy rain will cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala and Lahore from July 14 to July 17.

Significant rains may also trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Tourists and travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Dust storm/wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels.

General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains.

Meanwhile, plains of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of hot and humid weather on Wednesday.

Nokkundi remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 46 degree Celsius.

Maximum temperature in Dadu, Dalbandin and Rohri was recorded 45C.