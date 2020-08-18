Widespread rains likely in most areas

Islamabad

The Met office forecast widespread rains from Wednesday to Friday with likely entry of strong monsoon currents from Wednesday in the country. According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) new monsoon system will produce widespread rains in the country during next three to four days.

Fairly Widespread rain-thundershower expected from coming Wednesday to Friday in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad and Sahiwal in upper Punjab, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda and Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and Kashmir, according to the weather forecast.

Heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Mardan, Peshawar, Nowshera and Kashmir. Scattered rain-thundershowers are expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, D.G. Khan, Bahawalpur, Waziristan, Bannu, D.I Khan, Zhob, Musakhel and Barkhan during the period, weather report said.—INP