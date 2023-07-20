LAHORE – River Chenab at Khanki and Qadirabad is in a medium flood level.

As per the Flood Forecasting Division of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), River Ravi at Jassar is in medium to low flood level.

River Indus at Tarbela, Kalabagh and Chashma, River Chenab at Marala, River Jhelum at Mangla and River Ravi at Shahdara are in low flood levels.

All rivers at other places are flowing below low flood levels.

Flows in River Ravi and Chenab are increased following release of water from India and widespread rains in the catchment areas.

Last day, India released 180,000 cusec water in Ujh River, a tributary of River Ravi.

India also released 150,000 cusec water in River Tawi, a tributary of River Chenab that flows through Indian Occupied Jammu.

Flows at other rivers are also likely to increase as the PMD has forecast significant rains in the catchment areas.

Scattered wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers, Punjab along with Islamabad and Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D I Khan, Zhob, Loralai, Sibbi, Nasirabad and Kalat divisions during the next couple of days.

PDMA Director General Imran Qureshi has directed administration of districts on the course of River Chenab and Ravi to finalize arrangements at the earliest to cope with any emergency.

He directed provision of necessary equipment to disaster response force and ensuring availability of petrol/diesel for facilitating rescue operation in the affected areas.

He directed timely evacuation of people from the low-lying areas and ensuring provision of food, medicines and other facilities at the relief camps.

He also directed shifting cattle to safer places and ensuring availability of fodder for them.

He also directed all the relevant departments to give timely updates to the PDMA.

Rains in catchment areas during last 24 hours (mm):

Indus: Buner=72, Murree=51, Tarbela=37, Takht Bai & Chhor=36 each, Mamad Gut=31, Malam Jabba=28, Islamabad [Chaklala (Airbase)=27, Golra=16, New Airport=13, Bokra=12, Zeropoint & Saidpur=08(each), Shamsabad=07,], Pashat-Bajaur=26, Khaar-Bajaur=19, Attock=16, Daggar, Dhok Pathan & Sukkur=13 each, Shinkiari=11, Kamra (Airbase)=08, Kakul, Mithi & Dadu=07 each, Mardan=06, Gupis & Kalam=05 each.

Jhelum: Chakwal=176, Domel=92, Palandri=78, Muzaffarabad (Airport=63 & City=36), Mandibahauddin=43, Rawalakot=38, Kallar=33, Bandi Abbaspur=26, Mangla=19, Jhelum=15, Kotli=14, Sargodha (City & Airbase) =13 each, Balakot & Garhi Dopatta=12 each, Haraman=11, Chattar Kallas=08.

Chenab: Daulatnagar=36, Gujranwala=24, Gujrat=11, Sialkot (Cantt=09 & Airport=05).

Ravi: Lahore [Taj Pura=90, Airport=59, Township=55, Upper Mall=51, Luckshami=44, Gulburg=32, Johar

Town=30, Jail Road=23, Qurtba chock & Iqbal Town=22 each, Gulshan e Ravi=19, Samanabad=18, Mughal Pura=10, Misri Shah=07, Shahdara=06], Narowal=06.

Sutlej: Bahawalpur (Airport)=17.

Others: Zhob=18.