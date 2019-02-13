Widespread rain likely at various parts of country

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department Wednesday indicated chances of widespread rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds and snowfall over the hills in various parts of Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan on February 14 (Thursday). Widespread rain-thunderstorm is expected in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, scattered places in Peshawar, Kohat, Lahore, Sargodha divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan and isolated places in Sahiwal and Faisalabad divisions.—APP

