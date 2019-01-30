Widespread rain expected

Islamabad

Widespread rain/thundershower are expected in Punjab including provincial capital during the next 24 hours. Maximum temperature in provincial capital on Wednesday was recorded as 16 degree Celsius. According to Met office, widespread rain-thunderstorm occurred in upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions), Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, and at scattered places in Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and D G Khan, divisions.

Sources said further widespread rain/thunderstorm were expected in upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions), Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and D.G.Khan, divisions during next 24 hours. According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over the country which could grip most parts of the country.—APP

