LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted widespread monsoon rains across the country during the long weekend.

As per the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating the country.

A westerly wave is also present over upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of these weather conditions, rain/wind-thundershower with scattered heavy falls is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan from July 27 to July 30 with occasional gaps.

Similar weather conditions are expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Bhakkar, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar and Okara during the period.

Rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar, Panjgur, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Dera Ghazi khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan on July 27 (night) and July 28.

Impacts and Advises:

Heavy rains may generate flash flooding in Balochistan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan on July 27 (night) & 28th July. While in Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi/Islamabad including (Lai Nullah) from July 27 (night) to July 29.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad from July 27 (night) to July 29.

Rains may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Tourists and travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles and solar panels.

General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/lightning/heavy rains.