LAHORE – Parts of Punjab including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Thursday, disturbing routine life by causing inundation on roads/roads, frequent traffic jams and electricity outages.

Overcast conditions, strong winds and rains, however, provided some relief to the people from the prevailing muggy weather.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more intermittent rains with occasional heavy for Punjab including Lahore during the next 2-3 days.

In Lahore, inundated rainwater on roads, portions of roads and roadsides caused frequent traffic jams in several localities.

Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reports from various parts of the provincial metropolis.

Wet spell and caused tripping of dozens of LESCO feeders, depriving citizens of the electricity facility in several localities.

Rainfall (mm):

Chakwal 22, Bahawalpur (City 20, Airport 13), Islamabad Airport 12, Lahore (Qurtaba Chowk 28, Iqbal Town 18, Gulshan-e-Ravi 17, Lakshmi Chowk 16, Samanabad 16, Chowk Nakhuda 15, Farrukhabad 09, Jail Road 08, Pani Wala Talab 06), Attock 08, Murree 07, Layyah 05, Kasur and Khanewal 03 each, Multan Airport 02, Rawalpindi and Kot Addu 02each, Bhakkar, Sialkot City and Sialkot Airport 01 each.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating most parts of the country.

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of the prevailing weather pattern, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan during Thursday night. Heavy falls are also expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Murree and Galliyat during the period.

On Friday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

Heavy falls are also expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Murree and Galliyat during the period.

Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala and Lahore. Significant rains may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree and Galliyat during the period.

Heavy rain may also cause flooding in local nullahs of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas of Balochistan during the forecast period.