Why Suzuki Alto Sales nosedived in Pakistan after recent price hike?

KARACHI – Alto, the cheapest car of Suzuki, has shifted gears from top performance to dire straits as official figures show a staggering 75pc dip in sales, crashing from 9.5 thousand units to 2.3 thousand in mid 2025.

The plunge comes right after government’s tax bombshell as Sales of vehicles up to 850cc was hiked from 12.5pc to 18pc, while brand-new “NEV levy” added yet another burden. As a result, Suzuki jacked up Alto’s price to a staggering Rs. 3.3 million, putting the so-called “people’s car” out of reach for the very buyers it once served.

But it’s not just the price that has tongues wagging, Alto’s safety record is under fire like never before.

Besides surge in car prices, motorway accidents involving Alto also remained under limelight amid debate about whether the car should even be allowed on motorways.

The car comes with no airbags, no ABS, no stability control in lower trims. Weak body structure with almost no crumple zones. It was crushed in motorway collisions, according to eyewitnesses. Thin doors with zero side-impact protection against SUVs and trucks. Underpowered engine and flimsy build, making it unstable in overtakes, lane changes, or crosswinds.

For years, Alto was go-to choice for first-time buyers. But now, soaring prices and growing safety concerns are painting a grim picture. Market insiders warn the car is built for city streets, not motorway and that every high-speed trip could be your last.

