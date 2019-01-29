Why Sikhs want to secede from India?

NEWS & VIEWS

Mohammad Jamil

SIKHS’ demand for separate homeland dated back to the partition of India, when Sikhs had tried to convince the British Raj that Sikhs were a separate entity from Hindus and Muslims, and should have a separate state. In the first and second world wars, Sikhs had participated in large numbers and played a prominent role while fighting on the side of allied forces. Colonel FT Bird Wood OBE in his book titled ‘The Sikh Regiment in the Second World War’ published in Great Britain by Jarrold and Sons Ltd., Norwich, (Foreword by General Sir Frank Messervy) wrote: “In the last two world wars 83,005 turban wearing Sikh soldiers were killed and 109,045 were wounded. They all died or were wounded for the freedom of Britain and the world, and during shell fire, with no other protection but the turban, the symbol of their faith.”

Secondly, Hindu leaders had been passing derogatory remarks against Sikhs and badmouthing them. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, first Indian Prime Minister had reportedly said: “The Sikhs are a lawless people and a menace to the law abiding Hindus … The Government should take strict measures against them.” Vallabh Bhai Patel, late Indian top politician is on record having said, “I hate the very physique of a Sikh because of the turban and beard”. Balram Jhakhar, a colleague of P.V. Narsimharao, the former Indian Prime Minister, had said, “To preserve the unity of India, if we have to eradicate 2-crore (20 million) Sikhs, we will do so.” When China attacked India from the side of Nepal and Kashmir, coincidentally, Nehru was near Nepal. When he heard the news of war, he forgot all about his peaceful speeches and called for the army. The military didn’t arrive there for a few days. According to Indian version, there were only 500 Sikhs who fought China and held Chinese army back. Nehru was saved by Sikhs and he came back to Delhi. As soon as he came back he said: “How can I entrust power into the hands of the enemies?” Nepal’s side was saved but China took over some of Kashmir which is still under their rule.” While communicating with General Vaidya during Operation Blue Star, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had said, ‘I don’t give a damn if the Golden Temple and whole of Amritsar are destroyed, I want Bhindranwale dead.” “Let us teach these bastards (the Sikhs) a lesson,”

On the other hand, Pakistan has been showing respect to all minorities. Prime Minister Imran Khan had invited cricketer-turned politician and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who attended the ceremony. COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa had exchanged pleasantries with Sidhu, and had said, “We’ll open Kartarpur border on Guru Nanak Dev’s 550th Prakash Parv)”. The corridor would help facilitate Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the shrine at the final resting place of Guru Nanak without requiring passports or visas. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said the Imran Khan government’s decision to open the Kartarpur Corridor was reflective of the importance it gives to all minorities in Pakistan and that Islamabad would like to showcase the corridor as a pro-minority step”. However, some elements in India take credit that it was India that had made the initiative on the corridor, but Pakistan was now trying to take the credit for that.

“Though the initial proposal was made by late PM Atal Behari Vajpayee in 1999 during the Lahore bus yatra, Pakistan is trying to take control of the narrative and take the credit,” said Tilak Devasher, formerly a senior official with the Cabinet Secretariat. Anyhow, the Indian government had to respond to Pakistan’s initiative of opening Kartarpur border per force because Sikh community had welcomed Pakistan’s gesture. However, according to Indian media India is cautious with Islamabad’s move and closely monitoring the initiative as the pro-Khalistan Sikh For Justice (SFJ) plans to organise a convention across the border in 2019 coinciding with Guru Nanak’s 550 birth anniversary. There are apprehensions in India that some visiting members of the Sikh Jathas from India may join the proposed convention at Kartarpur in Pakistan in support for a separate Sikh homeland. Further, as the Kartarpur corridor will enable visa-free travel for pilgrims.

Under Referendum 2020, various pro-Khalistan organisations headed by the SFJ are demanding a plebiscite in Punjab for a separate homeland for Sikhs. The SFJ had announced in August 2018 in London that “it would hold a referendum in 2020 among the global Sikh community on the question of secession from India”. Some unconscionable elements are trying to create confusion. A fake envoy was caught red-handed in London while representing the government of Pakistan at a ceremony organised to sign an agreement with the Sikh community. Hamid Kidwai, who posed himself as Special Envoy to Prime Minister Imran Khan, was co-chairing a meeting along with Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Southall President Gurmail Singh Malhi when a journalist at the meeting asked him to prove his official identity, and whether he has been formally designated by the government of Pakistan. A visibly perplexed Kidwai could not satisfy the audience.

Share on: WhatsApp