Why raise eyebrows?

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is currently the Chief Executive and Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saquib Nisar heads the judiciary of the country and if they meet and discuss measures for public welfare and well-being then there is nothing wrong, this may be something unusual but there is hardly any justification for raising the eyebrows. According to the reports in the newspapers, PM Abbasi requested a meeting with the CJP and drove to the Supreme Court without his usual prime ministerial protocol and the two big were together for about two hours or so and none of them reportedly talked to the media afterwards.

PM Abbasi assured the CJP of all possible help in revamping the judicial system, to provide all resources to judiciary for expediting provision of speedy and inexpensive justice to the people, no effort will be spared to materialize CJP’s vision of bringing improvement in education and health sectors, provision of clean drinking water to the people. The CJP on his part is reported to have said that the judiciary will continue working independently, fairly and transparently strictly in accordance with the Constitution and law and cases particularly pertaining to FBR and Tax Department will be fast–tracked.

Instead of raising eyebrows and causing suspicion, the PM should be appreciated for having taken a step forward in the right direction to defuse the prevailing tension between the judiciary and other national institutions and the government side.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

