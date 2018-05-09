THE rapidly growing Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) burst onto the scene three months ago with a nationwide campaign against alleged abuses against ethnic Pashtuns by security forces. PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen addressed supporters in Peshawar, Lahore and Swat lashing out at military over alleged abuses. COAS was correct that there was a total absence of Pushtoon Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) type campaign in recent past. When brave soldiers and officers of Pak Army were fighting the curse of terrorism no one was aware of the PTM and their forerunners. But when normalcy has returned to FATA and peace is established then a new movement has emerged in the name of Pashtun ethnicity.

Pashtun Tahafuz Movement means a movement for the protection of rights of Pashtuns. Pashtun makes nearly 15% of total population of Pakistan. Pashtuns are employed in nearly all state departments without any discrimination. The army, which has been the main target of PTM, consists of more than 21% Pashtuns. After successful counterterrorism operations in FATA and tribal areas, government has launched many development projects in these war-torn far-flung areas. These programs have created many avenues of livelihood for local Pashtuns. Despite these facts, if still, some Pashtuns think that they are alienated by the Establishment; they can pursue their demands through proper channel. They can pursue courts which are now blessed with one of the most active Chief Justice, Justice Saqib Nisar.

If we consider that PTM is right in its demands for a moment then a question raises that why they are not just protesting for their demands but also accusing Pakistan state and its security forces. This is all the narrative of Pakistan‘s enemies. They are openly raising slogans against Pakistan Army accusing it of being behind this terrorism which is totally aligned with Indian foreign policy against Pakistan to push Pakistan into diplomatic isolation.

S M Abdullah, Kamal Khan

NDU Islamabad

