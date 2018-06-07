Why PTI is scared of Reham’s book, questions Marriyum

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that the party has nothing to state on the personal life of Imran Khan but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should tell why it’s scared from the forthcoming autobiography of Reham Khan.

Addressing media after the parliamentary board session, Aurangzeb said: “four press conferences in last four days, they should tell why they are so scared. PTI should accept or deny on the content of the book after its release. Imran is reaping what he had sown.”

The former state minister for information said that the party is yet to decide on whether it should become a party to Asghar Khan case or not.

She said that the nation wants timely elections, and there is no power in the country which can change the schedule of elections.

“The decision on nomination papers must be taken by parliament not the judiciary,” he said.

Aurangzeb said that Maryam Nawaz will contest the coming elections but her constituency will be decided by the party high-command.