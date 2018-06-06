Why politics on water reservoirs?

ONCE again Kalabagh Dam is focus of discussion in the backdrop of growing water scarcity and frightening prospects for future because of aggressive plans by India to achieve capability to stop every drop of water meant for Pakistan and thereby turn the country into a barren land. Strangely enough, this time controversial dam is under intense discussion in social media besides a suo motu notice taken by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar in the context of the water security. He has fixed a date and observed that legal solution of the water challenge will have to be found.

Kalabagh Dam is, no doubt, an issue of life and death for economy of Pakistan and its construction at the appropriate time would have saved the country from many problems including its inability to store excess water that goes straight to the sea, less availability of irrigation water for crops and perennial load-shedding besides expensive electricity. However, ever since creation of Pakistan, none of the military or civilian governments took any tangible measure for construction of this vital reservoir and instead their lacklustre approach contributed more to deepen the controversy than clearing the way for its construction. The issue became dead when the PPP government announced that it is a closed chapter of the history and there would be no more debate on it. In this backdrop, the campaign in social media raises many questions especially about the motives of those behind the move. It seems the propaganda is being spearheaded by those who have been deprived of any worthwhile issues that could be exploited in the coming general election and the bogey of Kalabagh Dam is being raised again to exploit sentiments of people in KP and Sindh. Renaming of NWFP as KP and merger of FATA with the province has also deprived them of any opportunity to create controversies and they are now trying to misuse the issue of Kalabagh Dam. As for Chief Justice of Pakistan, he gets credit for trying to sensitise the general public and all stakeholders about the need for building more water reservoirs but there is hardly any expectation that his move would produce any worthwhile outcome given the fact that opponents of Kalabagh dam are not ready to listen to any logic or reasoning otherwise no one in a positive and collective state of mind would ignore clear-cut views and recommendations of Engineer Shamsul Mulk.

