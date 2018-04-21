Changezi Sandhu

THE book “Why Nations fail: The Origins of Power, Prosperity and Poverty” written by Daron Acemoglu and Thomas A. Robinson is among the most unique and prominent intellectual work that define causes of failure of a nation with new exponential socio-political and economic challenges. Nature of institutions is the central point of the book that determines social, political and economic destiny of a nation. The book categorizes nature of state institutions among two which are extractive nature and inclusive nature. Extractive nature of institutions encircles anti-pluralism, anti-centralization and absolutism. Fundamental rights of public are not protected practically, and authority is misused only for political and economic benefits of elite class in the extractive nature. North Korea and continuing colonial legacy of Britain in African and Asian worlds are most prominent examples where people are deprived of their basic rights practically. Because of absolutism, rulers and politicians try to maintain their legacy in spite of empowering provinces and common men.

Both writers make a brief attempt to detect causes and roots of decline of a state in the “vicious circle” under the aegis of “extractive nature of institutions”. In the circle, negativity in attitudes and conducts, protection of upper class’ interests by rulers and institutions, and always seeking ways to legitimate rule of particular lobbing circle or class are the leading motivational factors which spoil whole societal mechanism of a society. Reformers and activists who struggle against the oppressed system are threatened and suppressed by touts of the elite class for protection of their illegitimate interests. Furthermore, the book precisely enunciates some other harsh realities and facts which play their role as constraints in the way of development and welfare. Judges are bought for unfair trials and decisions by elite class, state institutions are controlled indirectly by monopoly of the class, elections are rigged, media is used for propaganda, accountability departments do not have access of fair investigation to politicians, rulers and elite class, and then, the class portrays their extractive agenda or system as best for welfare of masses and country but they, in fact, endeavour to procure their own interests indirectly. The writers further build their narrative by stating that extractive economic institutions are established in the “vicious circle” and mega development projects are initiated just for corruption purposes. One of the most important aspect well-defined in the book is that politicians and upper class have deep roots of colonial legacy in their mindsets and conducts, and they manipulate and interpret modern socio-political discourses with protecting aims of the monarchial and colonial legacy.

Now the question arises, how to make a nation welfare, economically prosperous and politically stable that has been weltering in the heat of poverty, illiteracy, corruption, gender-based issues, terrorism, sectarian division, intellectual polarization and political instability? The book –Why Nations Fail- provides a comprehensive ideological as well as structural mechanism to root the impeding issues out under the sway of “inclusive nature of institutions”. The nature contains pluralistic values, centralization, liberal democratic values, liberal economic values and multiculturalism which help to broaden political and economic vision and horizon of a country by making common men beneficiary. Provinces are empowered to stop crumbling public faith on state but centre possesses more powers than its units for defence and other national level purposes like US political system. State is responsible for fair and equal distribution of wealth, power and political participation without any discrimination to strengthen the element of national integration and cohesion. Under the inclusive nature of institutions, virtuous circle is defined to make a spoiled nation stable in all perspectives with features of maintain rule of law and balance of power. Government should take precautionary measures to empower women and their participation in socio-political and economic spheres. Through empowering broad segment of society, the country can be brought out of social, political, economic, administrative, behavioural and leadership issues and dilemmas by putting the country on crossroad of development. Governing class of Pakistan must pay special attention toward its illegitimate ambitions of extraction their interests by hook or by crook. They ought to prefer inclusive values rather than extractive nature of institutions. All issues of our country can only be stamped out if our state institutions, elite class, rulers and public perform their duties with special reference to inclusive values collective approach shunning self-centred approach.

— The writer is, Member Youth Parliament of Pakistan, based in Lahore.