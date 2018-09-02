Why low priority for Radio

It is a matter of regret and concern that those who have been and are presently treading the corridors of power in Islamabad continue to show low priority to Radio Pakistan despite its established importance and role as the official spokesman of the Government of Pakistan. Apparently this low priority is due to the bitter fact that Radio Pakistan is an audio medium and PTV is both audio and visual medium.

New Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry within a couple of days of taking oath announced that PTV’s two more channels are being launched shortly. But what about Radio Pakistan? He has not said a word so far about Radio Pakistan which is suffering from very serious financial problems for quite some time. Radio Pakistan somehow has no source of income of its own, every month the Finance Ministry doles out about Rs 33 crore for payment of salaries to the serving employees and pensions to the retired employees. Nothing is left out for other expenses as such.

Lahore is the second oldest Radio Station after Peshawar. It virtually has no hospital on its panel where the Radio serving and retired employees can avail hospitalization service and treatment. Shalimar Hospital is reported to be on Lahore Radio Station panel but the management is usually reluctant to render medical services due to long outstanding payment. Similarly, medical stores in different parts of the city/country are for quite some time not supplying medicines to the serving and retired employees also because of their long outstanding dues not being paid for months together. Radio employees and pensioners have to purchase medicines from their own pockets, submit the medical bills and then wait for an unending manner for their reimbursement.

Why electricity consumers are not asked to pay very meagre amount of Rs.5 per month with their power bills for Radio Pakistan as they are paying PTV Fee Rs.35 and five other charges and surcharges.

M A H SHEIKH

Lahore

