Why Israeli Gaza wall is ‘unlawful’

UNDER the callous, recalcitrant and extremist leadership of Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel is building a new wall along the Gaza Strip on the pretext to protect its security. The barrier, set to stand six metres off the ground, will be constructed on the pretext of preventing the infiltration of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip into Israel, Netanyahu said. The fact remains that all these measures taken by the Israeli Government in order to protect its security-undermine International Humanitarian Law (IHL) which protects the Palestinian right of freedom of movement in POT including the safety and security of the Palestinian lives and properties. And yet Israel has unjustifiably warned that people in the Gaza buffer zone without authorization risk being subjected to deadly force. Israel’s use of force is also unlawful under IHL.

There are growing apprehensions in the mind of every Palestinian pertaining to the fence’s origins and objectives in separating Gaza (a 25-mile-long); carpeting a five-mile-wide Mediterranean coastal enclave where almost nearly two million Palestinians live; the merit of fence’s recognition as an international border; and most significantly the question of legality about Israel’s justification of the use of lethal force to stop mostly unarmed Palestinians from breaching it.

The fence’s construction comes after months of mass protests by Palestinians in Gaza along the border. They want to return to the homes their families fled in the war surrounding Israel’s creation in 1948, and are calling for an end to the Jewish state’s blockade of Gaza. At least 246 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March 30. A snaking metal fence that defacto not de jure divides the Gaza Strip from Israel has become ‘the central point of contention’ in decades old conflict between Arabs and Jews in the area. The fence is actually two parallel barriers built by the Israelis: a formidable one of barbed-wire within Gaza and a 10-foot-high metal smart fence packed with surveillance sensors along the Israel demarcation line. A restricted buffer zone as wide as 300 yards is between them.

Given the history, the Israel-Gaza security barrier is a border barrier first constructed by Israel in 1994 between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The barrier runs along the entire land border of the Gaza Strip. Entry into the Gaza Strip by land is through five crossing points: the northern Erez Crossing into Israel, the southern Rafah Crossing into Egypt, the eastern Karni Crossing used only for cargo, and the other cargo crossing points, the Kerem Shalom Crossing on the border with Egypt and the Sufa Crossing farther north. The 1994 constructed Gaza barrier became a way to control Palestinian movement after the Oslo Accords .

Despite the ICJ’s advisory opinion against it, Israel unlawfully built a concrete wall to separate the occupied West Bank from Jerusalem in 2002, two years after the second Intifada began in 2000. It has also built walls along the border with Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and the occupied Golan Heights. Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005, vacating all Israeli settlements and removing its soldiers. But Israel maintains control of the northern and eastern land boundaries (Egypt controls the southern crossing, known as Rafah, and Israel controls the air and sea approaches). Most Gaza-bound food, fuel and other aid flows through Israeli-controlled crossings.

Per se, the Netanyahu government like the Modi government’s committed human rights violations in India-occupied Kashmir — seems to have been committing the flagrant ‘HR violations’ under International Humanitarian Law . And most ironically, the enforcement of the “buffer zone” results in Palestinians being unable to use property necessary for the production of food. It badly affects via making a total or partial ban on access to a number of educational and religious institutions. Overall, the land restricted area is estimated at 17 percent of Gaza Strip’s total land mass, and 35 percent of its agricultural land. Seen technically, the ‘divided corridor demarked’ between Israel and the Gaza Strip is a military no-go area that extends along ‘the entire northern and eastern perimeter of the Gaza Strip’ adjacent to Israel, but inside Palestinian territory. Its establishment or imposition has resulted in loss of Palestinian lives and land. Nevertheless, this continuous Israeli unilateral expansion of the buffer zone via new wall in the Gaza Strip, and the mechanisms through which the ‘buffer zone’ is currently being enforced by no means be justified by invoking the so-called Israeli security parameters as they intrinsically violate ‘the principles of distinction, proportionality’ and precautions in and during attack.

There are clear indications that demonstrate that the Israeli security forces have been targeting civilians (the Palestinians) who bear no threat to the Israeli military or Israeli civilians. Israel should consider adapting the means and methods of enforcement, including use of lethal force against the civilians. In this regard, it is necessary for the Israeli military to effectively distinguish between civilians and combatants and additional efforts must be deployed to make an accurate determination in this regard. Where there is doubt as to the characterization of the targeted person, the assumption should always be that the individual is a civilian.

This is particularly important given the gravity of the violations of IHL resulting from the current practices. These Israeli acts are in clear violation of the prohibition against seizure and destruction of land except if rendered absolutely necessary by military operations, as well as the disproportional restriction on movement of civilians to their land and livelihood. Therefore, the Israeli enforcement-cum-establishment of the ‘buffer zone’— via building the wall and closing the Gaza border — is absolutely unlawful. Legally, Israel’s Apartheid Wall in the West Bank and its new Gaza Wall, both are ultra vires and cannot be recognized as an international border. But Netanyahu’s strategy to use the barrier as a tool against his rival Benny Gantz (for whom Palestinians reserve a soft corner) in the upcoming Israeli elections in April will hardly work.

— The writer, an independent ‘IR’ researcher-cum- analyst based in Pakistan, is member of European Consortium for Political Research Standing Group on IR, Critical Peace & Conflict Studies, also a member of European Society of International Law (ESIL).

