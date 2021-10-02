Why is Joe Biden shying away from making phone call? PM Imran tells reason

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has revealed the reason behind US President Joe Biden’s reluctance to make a phone call to him since the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani-led Afghan government.

In an interview with TRT World, the Pakistani premier while responding to a question said: “I have sympathy for Biden as he is under public pressure to Kabul airport incident”.

Around 13 US servicemen were among over 100 people killed in a suicide attack outside the Kabul airport in August amid hasty evacuation.

“It is up to American president when he speaks to me,” Khan said, highlighting that there has been high-level engagements between the two countries.

“There are ups and down in relationship,” he said.

Last month, Imran Khan during an interview to the American media has said that Biden was a “busy” person as he had not bothered to speak to him though Washington was seeking Pakistan’s support in stabilising Afghanistan.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/us-in-shock-and-confusion-after-the-fall-of-kabul-says-pm-imran/