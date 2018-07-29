Why is Imran afraid of a recount in NA-131, asks Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that if PTI Chairperson Imran Khan hadn’t won by rigging the election, then why is he afraid of a recount.

He said the election commission should order a recount of all ballot papers in the constituency. He and the PTI chief both contested the election in NA-131 Lahore, where Imran won.

Rafique said there was no recount in his constituency and asked why Imran was afraid of one. “I asked for all the votes to be recounted but the returning officer only agreed to recount the ballot papers that had been rejected,” said the PML-N leader.

