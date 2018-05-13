Why India is bent-upon sabotaging SAARC summits ?

Muhammad Hanif

SOUTH Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summits are usually held biennially hosted by a member state in alphabetical order. The member state hosting the summit also assumes the Chair of the Association. The 18th SAARC Summit was held in Kathmandu, Nepal in 2014. The 19th SAARC Summit, which was scheduled to be held in Pakistan in November 2016 was sabotaged by India not only by refusing itself to attend that, but it had also pressured Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Afghanistan not to attend the summit. As a consequence, Pakistan and the SAARC Secretariat had to cancel that summit. India had refused to attend the 19th Summit by blaming Pakistan for supporting cross border terrorism in Kashmir, although it is a well known fact that India does so to undermine Kashmiris’ indigenous peaceful freedom struggle by wrongly equating it with terrorism just to squeeze the international support of the Kashmiris’ demand for their right self -determination as promised to them by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) through its resolutions of 1948/49.

By doing such propaganda India also aims to undermine Pakistan’s international standing to negatively influence major powers’ and regional friends’ relations with Pakistan. By blaming Pakistan for supporting terrorism, India also aims to mask its own strategy of sponsoring terrorism in Balochistan using Afghan soil to destabilize the province and to disturb working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). As done in 2016, India is also likely to sabotage the 20th SAARC Summit which was earlier scheduled to be held in Pakistan in 2018. This is indicated by the recent statements of Indian leaders as was published in the Daily Times, Pakistan on 9 April 2018. During a recent visit of the Nepalese Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli to India, in a discussion with him about organizing the 20th SAARC Summit in 2018 by Pakistan, Indian PM Modi said “ in view of cross border terrorism in the region, it is difficult to proceed with such initiatives,” Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told reporters, according to the Times of India. During his visit to Kathmandu in March 2018, Pakistan PM, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had sought Nepalese PM Sharma Oli’s support for convening the SAARC summit in Islamabad this year.

Despite Pakistan’s sincere efforts to hold the upcoming SAARC Summit as its Chair and other SAARC member states’ willingness to make the SAARC summits a success story for their common benefit, India is again playing a negative role of trying to scuttle the holding of the 20th SAARC summit as well. As mentioned above, apart from giving signals of its likely refusal to attend the summit being held in Pakistan this year, using India’s economic leverage, Modi is again trying to convince the other member states to decline attending the summit. And, India is sabotaging the SAARC summits just for promoting its anti-Pakistan propaganda to harm Pakistan and Kashmiris’ interests. By taking such a negative approach, the Indian PM, Modi thinks that by sabotaging big regional events like SAARC summits being held in Pakistan, his blame game against Pakistan will be heard more at international level. Mr Modi is also fighting a major regional economic project like the CPEC. But, Modi led India will not succeed in its negative regional politics, as the world knows about Pakistan’s major positive role played in fighting terrorism in the region and also because these days the world is interested in mutual cooperation in economic oriented projects such as the CPEC, rather than pursuing negative politics and nurturing old enmities.

In view of the above, the regional countries as well as the world powers need to look at the negative politics, which India is doing in the region to disturb SAARC member States mutual relations and create divisions in the South Asian region to harm its economic integration, instead of working for its cohesion. And, Modi is himself spearheading this effort to harm Pakistan’s interests and to discredit the Kashmiris’ just freedom struggle. While doing so, India is also ignoring the common interest of SAARC member states by hampering their working together for their collective economic benefit which amounts to negating the SAARC objectives. In the light of the foregoing, it will be good for the South Asian region if India gives up its negative politics and plays a positive role by attending the upcoming SAARC summit to make it a success. In this regard, it is suggested to other SAARC member states to worry about their peoples’ benefits related to SAARC oriented economic integration, shun India’s pressures and attend the 20th SAARC Summit, being held in Pakistan this year. Also, they should advise India to attend Summit instead of pressuring them to decline attending the same.

—The writer, retired Lt Col, is a freelance columnist based in Islamabad.