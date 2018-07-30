Why Imran afraid of recounting in NA-131

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that if PTI Chairperson Imran Khan hadn’t won by rigging the election, then why is he afraid of a recount. He said the election commission should order a recount of all ballot papers in the constituency. He and the PTI chief both contested the election in NA-131 Lahore, where Imran won. Rafique said there was no recount in his constituency and asked why Imran was afraid of one. “I asked for all the votes to be recounted but the returning officer only agreed to recount the ballot papers that had been rejected,” said the PML-N leader.

Meanwhile, it is reported that former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s petition for a recount in his NA-57 Murree constituency was rejected on Saturday by returning officer Haider Ali. Abbasi lost his home constituency and allegations of rigging were hurled by workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after they were stopped from interfering in the counting process.

Abbasi had filed a petition asking for a recount in the constituency. Lawyers from both the PTI and PML-N argued their case in front of a local judge. The RO announced the verdict of a petition after hearing the arguments of all parties in the case. The process of recounting ballots in selected constituencies across the country commenced on Saturday after political parties cried foul after official results were released.—NNI

