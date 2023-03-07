Why Feroze Khan is supporting Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Actor Feroze Khan has shown support to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, his “favourite,” after the latter spoke out about the rape accusations made against him by his “ex-wife,” Aaliya Siddiqui. His ex-wife Aliza Sultan has also accused the Habs actor of abuse and physical assault.

Feroze posted Nawazuddin’s response to Aaliya’s accusations on Twitter on Tuesday.“Sending best wishes to favourite actor,” he wrote, adding a stay-strong bicep emoji.

Nawazuddin presented his account of the events on social media on Monday. Nawazuddin was accused of raping Aaliya, and she later claimed that he had booted her and their two children out of their Bombay house.

He asserted that Aaliya and he are already divorced and haven’t lived together in years. He said, “This is not an allegation but an expression of my emotions,” in a post sharing his comments to social media.

According to him, his ex-wife is acting in this way intentionally to make “more money,” and there is a history of her doing so. He added that Aaliya had made numerous “false” accusations against him before retracting them once she received the money she had demanded. He went on to explain how he had paid for her films and her opulent lifestyle.