Why ethics matters in Pakistan?

ETHICS implies the cultivation of moral behaviour. The language of ethics does not exist in our society because the education of ethics has been ignored in the educational system. In daily state of affairs, the notions of right or wrong and good or bad should be common currency. There are several moral questions: In spite of legal and constitutional implications, the operation of the Counter Terrorism Department in Sahiwal, which took life of three people, have the moral ramifications that whether state has right to take life of its citizens. In addition, why injustice, corruption and violence are immoral acts? Why are selfish actions unjustified? Can corruption be morally justified? What is human integrity and dignity? Why should the law of State be obeyed? In moral sense, what is to be human?

It is the education of ethics that bolsters the individual, the social and the institutional behaviour. Every intentional human action is subject to morality. Human beings are blessed with two vital faculties: rational agency and moral agency, which distinguish them from other animals. Yet, Immanuel Kant, the great German philosopher, wrote, “Two things fill the mind with ever new and increasing admiration and awe, the starry heavens above me and the moral law within me”. This powerful ‘moral law’ is the power of conscience that guides people to make distinction between good and bad or right and wrong. The moral agency, however, can be developed through education. The subject of Ethics is a branch of Philosophy, which has been developed for about twenty-five hundred years in the West. Thus, the developed societies have embarked on the education of ethics, and they have made tremendous moral progress. For instance, the abolition of cannibalism and slavery, and the development of human rights are a few hallmarks of Ethics.

There are three major traditions in ethical thought: virtue ethics, deontological ethics and utilitarian ethics. Aristotle theorised virtue ethics that the virtues are character traits, such as generosity, righteousness and courage. Kant theorised deontological ethics that the rightness or wrongness of an action depends upon the action itself rather than its consequences. However, utilitarian ethics, propounded by Jeremy Bentham, proclaims that the rightness or wrongness of an action depends upon its consequences. Ethics, in one way or the other, addresses the question of human relationships. The significant moral values include justice, impartiality, honesty and integrity which direct the individual, social and institutional acts.

Underdeveloped societies, like Pakistan, have ignored the education of ethics which causes moral decadence of various strands. It seems that ‘will to power’– the expression coined by Frederick Nietzsche– as ‘the unbridled blind desire’ underpins our society where people gratify their self-interests rather than the common interests. It is the non-existence of the education of ethics that does not direct moral behaviour in almost all strata of social life, including business, law, medicine, administration, academia and media. For promoting moral decision-making, there is need to include the basic and applied courses of ethics in the curriculum at all levels of education. Some courses of applied ethics are business ethics, legal ethics, medical ethics, computer ethics, administrative ethics, academic ethics and media ethics.

Indeed, Pakistani society is religious, but it lacks moral standards. There is need to develop Muslim ethics in comparison with the Western ethics. There are only a few books written on the subject of Muslim ethics. With research on Muslim ethics, the established Western ethics can be taught to students to instill the moral conscience in them. Adam Smith, the Scottish philosopher, employed the expression, “the impartial spectator” for moral conscience for making moral decisions in every day life. This moral conscience becomes active only through moral education. There is need to explore the reasons why mistrust, dishonesty and demerit exist in our society. Sadly, people do not trust one another because it depends upon the trustworthiness. A state of trustworthiness develops with positive experience with one another. When one is hurt, one cannot trust others. Same is the case with honesty. Honesty is the best policy only if all concerned individuals are honest. Honesty is an essential condition for trustworthiness. Moreover, the prevalence of merit is necessary for the development of society.

We live in 21st Century which is the age of cosmopolitanism. In this age of cosmopolitanism, cosmopolitan ethics should emerge. The cosmopolitan ethics means that all human beings belong to the human community in which each individual should consider others as equal human beings without any discrimination of race, culture, language or creed. The cosmopolitan ethics reinforces the politics of agreement to disagree that can promote tolerance, prudence and justice in the world. For making the pro-social human resource, education policy–makers must consider the possibility of the education of ethics in the entire educational system in Pakistan.

—The writer is lecturer in department of Philosophy, Punjab University, Lahore.

