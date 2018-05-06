Why delay in elections?

DESPITE categorical assurances from all concerned, apprehensions about delay in the conduct of forthcoming general election are not dying down adding to the utter state of uncertainty and confusion about political landscape and future of the country. In a media interview, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has again hinted about possibility of delay of up to 30 to 45 days in holding of elections citing controversies surrounding delimitation of constituencies.

Similar apprehensions were expressed in the past well and some sections of the media even quoted the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Saqib Nisar about possible delay but both of them discounted such rumours. The Chief Justice even went to the extent of saying that he will not allow even one day delay in the holding of the general election as envisaged in the Constitution. Leader of the Opposition Syed Khurshid Shah was also reported to have counselled Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to advise dissolution of the National Assembly a bit earlier so as to attract the Constitutional provision that envisages rule of the Caretaker Government for 90 days in case of premature dissolution of the House but the Prime Minister promptly and rightly dismissed the suggestion adding that the Assembly would not be dissolved even a minute earlier. Going by the ground realities, the incumbent National Assembly would stand dissolved automatically on completion of its term on mid-night of May 31, 2018 and therefore, the caretakers would have sixty days at their disposal to conduct elections. The delay can only take place if the judiciary provides legal cover by interpreting the situation and the relevant constitutional provisions at its own whims, which is unlikely under the leadership of Justice Saqib Nisar. There is absolutely no justification to seek any Constitutional exemption when the Election Commission is fully geared to take up its responsibility for the grand electoral exercise without seeking further extension in time. Despite many odds, it has successfully completed different stages of delimitation of constituencies’ process and there is no reason why further stages could not be wound up in the given timeframe. We have been paying scant respect to the Constitutional provisions and as a result not only the country but also the political parties suffered a lot and therefore, there should be no deviation from the Constitution on whatsoever ground.

Related