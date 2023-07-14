I was privileged to visit my dream land “China” along with eight members’ journalist delegation from Karachi for about ten days. We got the chance to visit Beijing, Shanghai and Suzhou .It was like a dream come true. I was amazed by the level of sustainable development, progress, growth and prosperity of the newly emerged “super power” China. Cultured, compassionate and highly dignified behaviour of the general masses and their peaceful and calm mind-set was actually depicting its secret of phenomenal accomplishment in human development.

In the entire world only among Chinese people I observed the passion of “nationalism” and “patriotism” at its peak. The spirit of nationalism lead them to feel proud of their country’s achievements in every sphere of life. Chinese people just proudly cherish their government’s astonishing success under the dynamic leadership of President Xi Jinping to eradicate poverty in all forms on the Chinese soil. I found every Chinese individual eager to serve its motherland. Today’s modern China under the leadership of President Xi Jinping visionary leadership has witnessed an unprecedented miracle of development both at individual and institutional levels.

The Chinese nation is fully determined to utilise all the available resources to boost the country’s economic engine. They firmly believe in evolution of institutions with optimistic frame of mind. China has an ancient history of 5000-year-old civilization. Chinese people are self-reliant and very hard working. China has attained remarkable progress in the field of modern science and technology. Marvelous achievements such as nuclear bombs, ballistic missiles, manmade satellites, manned spaceflight, super hybrid rice, supercomputers, synthetic bovine insulin, artemisinin, and high-speed bullet trains have elevated China’s status to today’s superpower stature.

The most astonishing thing which I noticed during my visit to China was the fact that despite being modernized the Chinese people strictly abide by their eastern cultural and social values. The Chinese nation has got both great aesthetic and dressing sense. I didn’t find at all during my entire trip the factor of staring, sexual harassment, trolling or hooting towards opposite gender though, Chinese are worldwide recognized for their fair complexion skin colour and beauty. During my visit to Foreign Office Beijing, I learnt that China has established diplomatic relations with 181 countries, including the USA, on the sole basis of one-China principle.

It firmly want western miscreant powers including USA to genuinely reflect on and redress its regressive and erroneous behaviour, on the Taiwan question instead of playing with fire. Otherwise, it could gravely jeopardize peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, deteriorating China-US relations and incur an unbearable cost on itself. China is the most peaceful country of the world. It has only five military bases around the world, contrary to the US which has 850 plus military bases world-wide. China is a founding member of the United Nations and the first signatory on the UN Charter. China is the sincere defender of the international order. China opposes arms race. China practically participate its role in international arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation processes. China has acceded to more than 20 multilateral arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation treaties, including the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT).

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vision of building a community with a shared future via Belt and Road for mankind is the only future for humanity on this planet to make the global governance system fairer and more equitable, and have received overwhelming response and full-fledged support from the international community.

China is also actively playing role of mediation in the Middle East to resolve regional conflicts. The Iran-Saudi peace agreement brokered by Beijing manifests its intentions to de-escalate tensions in regional crisis. China has also expressed its interest in resolving Palestinian-Israeli dispute unlike US and other western super powers who believe in the policy of “Divide and Rule” for their vicious vested interests to keep their imperialistic hegemony on the world.

There is a dramatic increase in literacy rate in China which is 97.15% is due to its educational policy, according to which nine-year compulsory education is funded by the government and is mentioned in its country’s Constitution. I fortunately visited Peking University Beijing as well where I was moved to see Urdu language department. I met professor Tang Mengsheng along with Professor Tahira and a few female students who were speaking fluent Urdu. I was surprised as they were more politically and economically aware about Pakistan than us. Professor Tang Mengsheng during his conversation emphasized Pakistani politicians to focus more on resolving economic woes forgetting their mutual political differences. Madam Tahira declared Pakistani culture as one of the most vibrant cultures and Urdu language as the most richest and comprehensive language of the world.

In Suzhou we visited Higer plant, where we were shown the different models of buses being exported to 120 countries including Pakistan. A great documentary was shown to Pakistani Journalists with its amazing and well acclaimed slogan “Higer takes you Higher”. The ADAS system is adopted in buses as a safety feature. China is a country and a nation which is tremendously a miracle and wonder to the world and indeed “seeing is only believing”. The Communist Party of China (CPC) and China itself is a unique phenomenal trend setter in the world. China is the only role model to be followed by the world. China introduced to the world the manned submarine “Jiaolong”, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the “Tianwen-1” Mars probe, along with sports man spirited Belt and Road Initiative to construct a new world based on peace, sharing and caring.

—The writer of the concept of terrorism in post cold war era