Why Balochistan lagged behind?

BALOCHISTAN has far lagged behind other provinces. Punjab being most populated is the leading province and has enjoyed a lion’s share. Khyber Pakhtunkwha (KPK) despite all grievances is comparatively a privileged province by having an established educational and social structure. It has enjoyed a sufficient share in the higher echelons of the military/bureaucratic and other organizational structure of society with an increasing level of political maturity. Sindh may not seem that deprived. It being below par administratively and economic still enjoying a share in government. Karachi being its port city and a nerve of the economic inflow of Pakistan stands an international importance. Sindh rural has witnessed four Prime Ministers and enjoys a political value under a representative system. Nevertheless, Balochistan indeed has found no feeling of spring in the changing political and economic weathers since the creation of Pakistan. A simple question may arise that why a province with largest area and huge mineral potentials with accessibility to sea has lagged behind the other provinces and lives below accepted standards of poverty. A possible answer can be found in the following contexts.

Under the British framework of development in sub-continent which was primarily designed to divide and rule with iron administrative hands, India was divided into four major categories: Presidency, Assistant Governor Province, Chief Commissioner Province, and Agent to Governor General Province. The ratio of development was higher in Presidencies under a full-fledged Governor province and least in Agent to Governor General province which Balochistan unfortunately remained from for nine decades. Thus Balochistan belonged to the least developed category under the British development formula. It was raised to an Agent to Governor General Province in1876 after Robert Sandeman conquered it. For administrative purpose the British divided it into three categories: British Balochistan, native Balochistan and leased areas. The British Balochistan and leased areas were under the direct control of the British rule while the native Balochistan was ruled indirectly. It comprised four states of Kalat, Kharan, Lasbella and Mekran which were disbanded and merged with Pakistan in1948. Between 1948 to 1954 it remained an Agent to Governor General province without any share in federal political setup. From 1954 to 1970 it remained a part of one-unit system till it was raised to a province status by Gen. Yahya Khan through an ordinance.

Balochistan is the largest of the four provinces with an area of 347,056 sq. km. It is rich in minerals and geography. It constitutes an important geo-strategic position by linking Iran (1584 kilometers) and Afghanistan (1181 kilometers) with a 770-km coastline. Balochistan is an ethnically divided province. Balochistan is sparsely populated with the total population of 770,11,57 (1998 census) with the density of population as 12 persons per square. Its population comprises three major ethnic groups: the Baloch, , Pushtoons and settlers who have migrated from different provinces or from India and settled there. Afghan refugees are also a sizable portion of the population. Balochistan experienced very little development under One Unit (1954-1970). Three factors were mainly responsible for this. First, the separatist movements in Balochistan, especially in Bella, Kharan and Marri/Bugti areas, which made the Pakistani governments unwisely reluctant to undertake any major development. Second, under the tight bureaucratic setup and military rule of Ayub Khan, representation from the province was almost nil. Third, the entrenched Sardari/tribal system provided little enlargement for the development work.

However, the larger blame is put on federal government. In case of any major development initiation by the federal government, none of the Sardars resisted. The construction of the road between Khuzdar and Karachi is a leading example. The construction of the road (known as RCD/ECO) road was initiated by then Governor of Balochistan, Gen. Rahim ud Din. It was widely speculated that it would be resisted by Baloch tribesmen as onward Khuzdar it passed through the area where first two insurgencies happened. The provincial government can also be blamed for non-development, however, it complained of not receiving enough funds by the federal government. However, the myth broke when in 2010 under 18th Amendment it received massive funds and failed to develop mineral and welfare sectors. The major development in mineral and port sectors in the province is done by Chinese whose number and influence have grown in Balochistan since 1994. Baloch feel alienated over the growing involvement of Chinese in essential sectors, especially the CPEC development which might mobilize human resource and dependents from other province. Baloch are sensitive over the issue of migration from other parts of the country since 1947, particularly Afghan after 1979.

Politically, Balochistan has remained instable. It is largely due to personal, ethnic and even tribal basis of support rather than political or ideological. Party politics in the province is not strong. In the wake of 1970 elections a coalition government of NAP-JUI was formed in the province in 1972-73 but it soon went into confrontation with federal government which resulted in the dissolution of the cabinet in May 1973. In protest, the NWFP gvernment also resigned. The dissolution of Balochistan Assembly and putting of its leaders in jail was a political cruelty (arrest of NAP leaders under the Hyderabad conspiracy case) by Z. A. Bhutto was a political mistake for which he paid in the longer run. It directly led to the outbreak of insurgency in the Marri area and triggered few minor insurgencies as a result of which a full-fledged military action took place in the area. Balochistan has never experienced a coalition free government. Except Malik Baloch all the Chief Ministers were Sardars/Nawabs. The ratio of crisis of representation is higher in Balochistan as those ruled are without much choice in elections.

— The writer is Professor, Dept of Politics & International Relations, International Islamic University, Islamabad.

