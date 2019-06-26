Why an independent European Army?

Syed Qamar Afzal Rizvi

AFTER decades of depending on the US-established NATO trajectory of providing a defence to the European nations, the European Union’s member states are now finally moving towards greater defence integration with one another beyond NATO’s defence system. And yet most fundamentally, The European strategic security environment or culture has become unstable and unviable in recent years. Though the trans-Atlantic relations are still the cornerstone of European security and will remain so for years to come, the US has significant problems outside Europe, viewing its main security challenges as being in parts of the world such as East Asia and the Middle East. In this evolving background, the European leadership is rationally reckoning the need to monitor its own security. This rationale has become the raison deter of establishing independent European security and defence via focusing on the imperative to establish its own Army.

Yet, this European security orientation is facing some important challenges ahead. On the demand side, the challenges are both European and global. While at the European level, these include the changing role of force, which leads to a new demand mix; stagnant, and in some cases declining, national defence budgets within the EU; shrinking national defence procurement and, comparatively low spending on R&D; yet at the global level, the challenges are linked to the lack of dynamism of world market demand, and difficult market entry conditions for EU firms into the more dynamic world markets. Over the past ten years, the value of procurement by the EU NATO members has, in fact, stagnated, whereas defence procurement markets in the US continued to grow at a rapid rate. Another source of concern is the fact that the EU countries’ RTD spent is approximately one-sixth of the US RTD expenditure on defence. With Britain set to (in theory) leave the EU in 2019, one of the largest defence spenders in the European Union is about to leave.

Following Emmanuel Macron’s recent call for the creation of a European Army, defence specialists and commentators have been swift in their derision of the idea as a political provocation and pipedream. It is the first time a French leader has endorsed the idea, which is usually promoted by die-hard European federalists. The French President Macron is best known for liking a bold vision, albeit he is seldom naïve or ideological. In addition, as the commander-in-chief of the European armed forces most deployed abroad, and soon the sole nuclear power in the European Union, Macron’s words could hardly be taken lightly. It was equally significant that Macron’s call was later echoed – with some caveats – exclusively marked by the German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s recent speech at the European Parliament.

The critical European view holds the arguments: First, an army must be sent by its national leaders to the battlefield. But Europe was split on the Balkans, Iraq, Libya, Georgia and Ukraine. When Europe does take action, it is belated, limited, and usually divided. Europe has a few core interests in common, so it will not be willing to send an army in common. And second, an army must be willing to fight. While a few national European armies are willing to fight, most are not. The restrictive rules of engagement that limited European forces in Afghanistan are notorious. European forces are largely limited to peacekeeping and patrolling. Europe does not want to fight. And finally and most significantly, if the Army is to fight as an effective unit, it must actually think of itself as a unit. But the nations of Europe are very different places. There are no European political parties. Most sports leagues are national. The Champions’ League is not enough to make an Italian and a Pole want to kill and die for Europe. There are not enough Europeans who want to kill and die for Europe to form an Army. Policymakers across the European Continent agree that hard power — long viewed as antithetical to the EU’s raison d’être — is now essential to the bloc’s survival. The question is how, or sometimes if, the EU’s militaries should work together. After decades of the EU viewing itself as a peace initiative and seeing defence as a matter of national sovereignty (made all the less urgent thanks to the European club) there is still no consensus on how to create, organize or wield joint military power. A few are eager to turn over authority to Brussels, whereas a trans-Atlantic view further indoctrinates that one thing to create a small force like the Franco-German Brigade that could be used for small peacekeeping or humanitarian operations in the Balkans or North Africa, or maybe dispatching a couple of battalions to Eastern Europe as a diplomatic signal. But combat against a large, high-tech opponent like Russia, even in a limited conflict such as a Russian invasion of the Baltic States, would require Divisions and Brigades supported by all the specialized systems that a modern army needs: air cover, air transport, electronic warfare, reconnaissance systems and more.

Currently, many of those capabilities are provided by the United States: NATO’s 2011 military intervention in Libya was only made possible because the U.S. provided air tankers, smart bombs and reconnaissance planes. In the end, the real problem is that Europe as an aggregate power is immense: the combined EU economy is the second-largest in the world. But without political integration, Europe can’t field military power equivalent to its economic power. But on the other hand, the European view as argued by Angela Merkel is: “We have to create a European intervention unit with which Europe can act on the ground where necessary,” Merkel continued. “We have taken major steps in the field of military cooperation, this is good and largely supported in this house. But I also have to say, seeing the developments of the recent years that we have to work on a vision to establish a real European army one day.”

—The writer, an independent ‘IR’ researcher-cum- analyst based in Pakistan, is member of European Consortium for Political Research Standing Group on IR, Critical Peace & Conflict Studies, also a member of Washington Foreign Law Society and European Society of International Law.