Why a dominant Province

No matter whatever an aspect of the country, Punjab matters. It has enjoyed an upper hand in the Pakistan’s politics since its inception in 1947 by enjoying a lion’s share in all of its important domains. It has dominated the important state institutions of the country, Pakistan army from lower to the highest ranks; as well as in Navy and Air Force. Its representation in federal bureaucracy has been highest. The statistics show that the number of Federal Secretaries, Chief Secretaries and Provincial Secretaries of all the provinces have been predominantly from Punjab. According to the statistics, the ratio of Inspector Generals, Additional and Deputy Inspector Generals of Police in all the provinces (1947-2018) of Punjab domicile is higher. And so on. The simple question arises why Punjab has been in supremacy compared to the rest of the provinces. The question can be answered under the following contexts.

Under the British framework of development in sub-continent which was primarily designed to divide and rule with iron administrative hands, India was divided into four major categories: Presidency, Assistant Governor Province, Chief Commissioner Province and Agent to Governor General Province. A Presidency was ruled by a full-fledged Governor and was deemed most developed and administratively uniformed. Garrisons and Cantonments were raised along fine residences and clubs for officers and their families. Schools were built up to provide their children with possibly good education; many of the schools were later elevated to college levels. The British administration opened medical and technical colleges in Presidencies. The Bombay Presidency was highly developed of the first three Presidencies of which present day Sindh was part of until 1935. I frequently heard from a Sindhi teacher that education in Sindh was good as long as it remained a part of Bombay Presidency.

The second category of development was Governor Provinces which were ruled by Assistant Governors and were developed with infra-structure made by the Raj with administrative, socio-culture and educational reformation. Punjab which was a bigger and populous province was raised to an Assistant Governor province with necessary developments made in many of its cities with Lahore as its capital. Lahore in fact was one of the four major cities developed by the British; the other three being Bombay, Calcutta and Delhi. Colleges, schools and a university was raised in the city which attracted and benefitted students from far flung cities. It benefitted the students of surrounding cities, now central Punjab in particular. For a Sikh studying in Government College, Lahore was most preferable.

The third category was of Chief Commissioner Province which was ruled by a Chief Commissioner. The North West Frontier Province (NWFP), now Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, was a Chief Commissioner province till 1935. It did not enjoy much development though garrisons and Cantonments were raised by the rulers for better defence against Russia and Afghanistan. Comparatively, high number of missionary schools were opened, almost each in its district. One of the factors, unknown to Pakistanis in large, for good education standards of KP is the existence of missionary schools and college raised in 1880s and 1900s. Universities and professional colleges were not allowed in Chief Commissioner province. However, establishment of Islamia College and Vadik Biradhri Colleges contributed to educational development of the province. The four tribal agencies of Khyber, Kurram, North and South Waziristan did not experience any development other than fortified camps to house civil and military officers. North and South Waziristan were under a two-star General based in D I Khan with two brigades stationed in Razmak and Bannu to support its buffer position against aggression from Afghanistan and tribals. Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCRs) existed in four agencies as an essential tool in the hands of British political agent. No schools and hospitals were allowed in agencies till independence. The fourth category was of Agent to Governor General Province which was least developed. Only high public and missionary schools were allowed in a few of its cities. The tragedy of development process in Balochistan is that it remained in the category even after independence till 1970 when raised to a province status by President Yahya Khan through an Ordinance. It lacked development when being part of One-Unit. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had demanded the British Government for a province status in his famous Fourteen Points in 1928.

Lahore which had already achieved prominence under Mughals and Sikh dynasties was further developed under the British. Lahore as said achieved a reputable status of a city with good educational setup comprising schools, colleges and a university. In new Pakistan, the irrigation system of Punjab was excellent than other parts of the country. New canals were opened in Punjab lagged behind in agricultural prosperity. Bahawalpur was an established state in 1947 and if had been allowed a separate province status could progress socio-culturally and economically. Punjab became predominantly strong during the One-Unit period (1954-70) where its position in important corridors of power was further strengthened at the cost of small provinces which were merged into West Pakistan. Punjabi officers enjoyed top position in the East Pakistan too. Pakistan achieved industrial development during Ayub Khan period, but again largely in the cities of central Punjab. Faisalabad, previously Lyallpur became Manchester of Pakistan. Karachi benefitted from the process of industrialization too, but not significantly any other city in the KP (erstwhile NWFP), Balochistan or even Sindh except Karachi.

