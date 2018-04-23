Whose agenda Sirajul Haq pursuing: asks Fawad

ISLAMABAD : In a reaction to former premier Nawaz Sharif’s criticism of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the wake of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq’s allegations, party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry on Monday asked the former to identify those who voted for former Punjab governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar in Senate polls.

In a statement, the PTI leader asked the PML-N Quaid to identify his party legislators who voted for Sarwar.

Votes and those who voted for the PTI senator are evident to everyone, he said and added it is imperative to see whose agenda the JI chief is pursuing and whom he wanted to defame.

The JI chief recently made a surprising revelation that the KP chief minister told him that a Balochistan candidate has to be voted in for the post of Senate chairman. “I enquired the name of the candidate, but Mr. Pervez Khattak feigned ignorance and said he would convey the name once he is told about it. The name has been recommended from the top”, Siraj-ul-Haq cited the KP chief minister.

Earlier today, the former premier said the disclosures made by the JI chief are meaningful.

He said the PTI chief has been taking to task the party lawmakers who allegedly sold their votes in Senate polls, but he should first ask himself on whose orders he voted for PPP candidates.

Sharif challenged Imran to tell the nation that if his party didn’t vote for the PPP.

He said that the PTI chief should also explain how Chaudhry Sarwar won a Senate seat from Punjab, when the party lacked required number of legislators in the Punjab Assembly.

Orignally published by INP