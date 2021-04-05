WHO’s head briefed about vaccination

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Dr Faisal Sultan on Monday briefed World Health Organisation Pakistan head Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala about ongoing COVID vaccination in the country.

Dr Sultan along with Dr Palitha visited the Covid vaccination centre located at Tarlai, to inaugurate a special vaccination counter for senior citizens and persons with disabili-

ties.

The SAPM inspected the services available at the centre. Briefing the WHO Pakistan head, he said the government is taking steps to contain virus spread and added that provision of Covid vaccine is also being made available for the citizens.

Dr Sultan said that PTI government is buying the Covid-19 vaccine for citizens of Pakistan.

On the occasion, he urged the people to strictly adopt covid-related standard operating procedures.