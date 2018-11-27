Who’s ahead and who’s behind

100-Day PTI govt performance report

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday received a 100-day performance report of different ministries, outlining ‘feats and failures’ of the ministers in 100 days of governance.

According to the report, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed and Minister of State for Communications Murad Saeed appeared to be having a tough contest in terms of edging past one another.

The report says that both the ministers timely completed their 100-day tasks. The ministry headed by Sheikh Rasheed registered an income of more than Rs 2 billion, while Murad Saeed’s ministry saw an addition of Rs 3 billion to the revenue in first 100 days in office.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda also achieved the set targets, with noteworthy steps including stopping widespread water theft and progress for Dasu Dam construction. One of Mr. Vawda’s accomplishments is described as his efforts to convince province to install telemeters to contain water pilferage.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is also said to have accomplished targets related to his ministry. Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari alias Zulfi Bukhari is also featured among the list of top 10 ministries with top performance. Bukhari is hailed for taking important measures for facilitation of overseas Pakistanis and making efforts to remove hurdles faced by them. Minister for Law, Farogh Naseem, also sent his report to the prime minister, stating accomplishment of all 100-day targets set by his ministry.

However, sources informed that a number of ministers failed to achieve the desired results.

Prominent among them is the Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui who could not start any major project related to tech, the report said.

Similarly, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Azam Swati and Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammadmian Soomro couldn’t achieve make a significant mark in first 100 days in office. Imran had unveiled his 100-day plan two months before the general elections on May 20. The PTI-led government had recently launched a website for a public to know progress about the PTI’s 100-day agenda. The website has diverse categories with each of them underlining government progress on the area mentioned.—INP

