Whopping increase of up to 250% in intra-city bus tickets in Lahore

Punjab Transport Department (PTD) has decided to put a new burden on the poor people and took decision to increase fares of non-AC buses by more over 250 percent in view of the rising prices of diesel and petrol.

The current fare of traveling from one to four km is Rs14, which will be Rs47 after an increase of Rs33. Due to increase in fares immediately after Eid-ul-Fitr, it will be expensive for passengers to return to their cities from native towns.