Whole Pakistani nation is united: Basharat

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Local Government Muhammad Basharat Raja has said that the whole Pakistani nation was united to combat any kind of outside aggression which was also expressed through a unanimous resolution passed in Punjab Assembly against alleged last night air strike by Indian jets.

He was addressing media outside the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday.

The Minister denouncing alleged air-strike, told India that it was her traditional attitude to connect such an oppressive attempt to the illusions such as the latest strike was being based on a non-existing camp of Jaish-e-Muhammad.

Brushing any credulity of India aside, Basharat Raja affirmed that the military forces of Pakistan remained ever ready and fully capable to teach a lesson to any belligerent as the Pakistani jets pushed Indians warplanes back in humiliation last night.

Talking about Assembly businesses, Raja told that Tehreek-e-Insaf was committed to serve the destitute and for this a new Local Bodies Law was on cards. “The new LG Law will empower the people by transferring major functions of decision making to the grass root level.

But opposition must realize its role in the process of legislation because it is equally responsible to serve the people”, he added.

Answering a query put by a journalist, he told that the Punjab Government recently had introduced “Clean Lahore” Android App which would help resolve the issues of cleanliness in Lahore in upcoming days and the citizens would witness a change in cleanliness.

We are also going to launch a comprehensive campaign of cleanliness and tree plantation in Punjab during first week of March, he concluded.

