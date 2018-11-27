Whole nation responsible to eradicate corruption

Our Correspondent

Quetta

Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Abid Javed Tuesday said it was responsibility of all segments of the society to play their vital role to eradicate corruption.

He said this while addressing at Seminar which was organized through cooperation of Balochistan Agriculture and Cooperative Housing Societies. Quetta Mayor Dr. Kaleem-Ullah, Secretary Balochistan Agriculture and Cooperative Housing Societies Khaliq Kiyani, Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Muhammad Altaf and other were present on the occasion. DG NAB said awareness campaign is important against corruption among the society.

