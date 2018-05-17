Whoever arranged controversial interview is Nawaz’s biggest enemy: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that whoever arranged Nawaz’s recent controversial interview is his [Nawaz’s] biggest enemy, according to sources.

He made the remark when asked by a PML-N MNA who arranged Nawaz Sharif’s recent interview which sparked a national controversy.

Shehbaz is chairing his first meeting of the party’s parliamentary members.

Moreover, sources said Shehbaz said that he’s proud of Nawaz but will advise him to give comments on sensitive issues after consultation.

Shehbaz also said that democracy is the only route to progress, adding that, Indian PM Narendra Modi has set a record of atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Sources also said that four to five PML-N MNAs from South Punjab said that Nawaz’s recent statement on the Mumbai attacks and the government’s role in the Khatam-e-Nabuwwat amendment earlier damaged the party.

However, sources said the rest of the MNAs expressed confidence in Nawaz’s leadership.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is also in attendance, as are around 120 lawmakers of the party.

However, disgruntled party leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, though in Parliament, did not attend the meeting.

As the meeting went under way, lawmakers apprised Shehbaz of the issues faced by them and the negative atmosphere following Nawaz Sharif’s recent controversial statement on the Mumbai attacks, according to sources.

They added that they’ll face problems when the time comes to go to voters come election time.

The PML-N president promised to take their grievances to party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing the participants, Shehbaz said the PML-N completed all its promises and ushered an era of development in its tenure. He added that the party will take their achievements to the electorate during the upcoming general elections.

Shehbaz, who was appointed the party’s president after the disqualification of Nawaz, is also the chief minister of Punjab.