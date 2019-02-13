Who will win sensational cricket spectacle?

4th edition of HBL PSL 2019 begins today

Dubai

The HBL Pakistan Super League is getting bigger and bigger with every passing year and with every edition.

The fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be kicked off in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today with a sparkling opening ceremony.

Fittingly, the fourth edition will be biggest of all the past editions as it will have the spice of one of world’s most destructive batsmen, Abraham Benjamin de Villiers – fondly referred to as AB.

Not only AB de Villiers’ presence will add charm to the PSL, his sentiments on playing his part on the revival of international cricket in Pakistan will give a tremendous boost to the efforts of the Pakistan Cricket Board in convincing the teams and international players to return to the country where people are mad about the game. “I am delighted to confirm that I will represent Lahore Qalandars in front of our home crowds on 9 and 10 March, during the HBL PSL 2019,” de Villiers had said last month. “I am fully aware that cricket is like a second religion in Pakistan. I still remember the support and appreciation we received in 2007 (South Africa tour to Pakistan).”

“Furthermore, I feel I have a role to play in helping international cricket return to Pakistan. These have been some of the motivating factors for me to return to Lahore,” he said adding, “I sympathise with the people of Pakistan because they have been cricket-starved for no fault of theirs, but I am optimistic that the days are not too far when international cricket will return to Pakistan and the stadia will once again be packed with crowds.” And, mind you, people have started to count the days when they could see one of the cleanest hitters in the game in their backyard.

AB playing in Pakistan will be one of the many charms of PSL 4 and Lahore’s matches at home will be on an astronomical demand. But, AB is not the only start attraction of the tournament. We have Shane Watson, Andre Russell, Luke Ronchi, Dwayne Bravo, Rilee Rossouw, Fawad Ahmed, Daren Sammy, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Dawid Malan, Chris Jordan, Dan Christian, Sikander Raza, Anoton Devicich, Brendon Taylor, Samit Patel and host of other international names lined up to entertain the crowds.

Some most exciting players on the Twenty20 horizons are also on show. Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane, Australia’s Aaron Summers and exciting performers from England’s Twenty20 event, Laurie Evans, Philip Salt and Liam Livingstone will also add to the PSL charms. Evans was the top run-getter in England’s Twenty20 event while Summers hit 150kph speed in Australian summer matches and was part of Hobart Hurricane in the Big Bash 2018-19. For our own national players this year’s PSL is more important for the fact that its the World Cup year. Albeit, it’s a slightly longer format (50-over) but head coach Mickey Arthur’s announcement that a good performance in the PSL can get a player a ticket to the World Cup has added more charm for the players.

So, players like Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal and Wahab Riaz – who have lost their places in the squad – should pull up their socks and give the PSL their best. Also, some youngsters like opener Rizwan Hussain, Sameen Gul, Hassan Khan, Ammad Butt et al, have the chance of their lives to fulfill their dreams of playing for Pakistan through some good performances in this year’s PSL. Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani reiterated the objectives of the PSL.—Agencies

