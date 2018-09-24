Who will pull the plug on MQM-P and PTI alliance?

Staff Reporter

Cracks within the organisational structure of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have only grown wider, yet it has managed to push itself into relevance in the country’s national politics.

Luckily, it has five seats in the Senate, seven in the national assembly and 20 in the provincial assembly of Sindh. Those numbers make it an attractive alliance partner for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and came most in handy for the latter during elections for the president and prime minister. But MQM-P has a reputation of not being able to hold together alliances for too long.

In 2002 and 2008 the government of the day desperately needed MQM to steady its power bases, hanging by a thread. Then, in 2013, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz reached out to it for a coalition prior to the presidential elections. Each one of these unions ended prematurely and in acrimony.The MQM-P, once a juggernaut force in Karachi, Pakistan’s most important metropolis, has won every election in the city in the last three decades through a mix of genuine support from the Mohajir community, a strong local level party structure, and also with the use of violence and coercion. But in the July 25 general election, none of these factors worked. The MQM-P saw a drastic decrease in its share of parliamentary and provincial assembly wins. Interestingly, the party it is now working in tandem with — the PTI — is the same party that it lost most of its strongholds to.For its seven parliamentary seats and support, the MQM-P has been rewarded with two federal ministries—law and justice and IT and telecommunications. It has even signed a nine-point memorandum with Imran Khan’s PTI. One of the opening points of the MoU was to review the Karachi operation, spearheaded by a paramilitary force. But senior law enforcement officials, who asked not to be named, told Geo.tv that the operation will continue as it has till now and any deal cannot scrap it prematurely.

