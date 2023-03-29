The mystery around who will be the next coach of the Pakistan Cricket Team is reportedly about to come to an end with Mickey Arthur set to be given the Green Shirts’ keys.

Arthur will not officially be the “coach” of the national side as a special consultant and team director by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The former coach of Pakistan’s national side was reluctant to take over the role permanently, needing a middle ground as Najam Sethi was adamant about his appointment.

Mickey Arthur will lead a strong contingent of foreign coaches who will take over the Pakistan Cricket Team.

New Zealand’s Grant Bradburn is set to inherit the title of Pakistan’s coach in Arthur’s stead while former South African international Morne Morkel is reportedly joining as the bowling coach.

Andrew Puttick has landed the batting coach gig while Physio Cliffe Deacon and strength and conditioning coach Drikus Saaiman will keep their roles.

The official announcement is expected in a few days’ time.

This not ends a long game of will-he or won’t-he between Arthur and PCB but also means that the interim setup of Abdul Rehman, Mohammad Yousuf and Umar Gul will be disbanded.

The new coaching setup is expected to take over before Pakistan’s series against New Zealand which will end with Arthur then returning to coach Derbyshire.

Arthur led Pakistan to its most promising boon in recent years and PCB will be hoping he can replicate the same success once again.