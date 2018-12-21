Who will check drug abuse?

IT seems drug abuse has become an uncontrollable menace as the

man entrusted with the responsibility himself has revealed that the drugs are being sold in top lists educational institutions and large amount of students use drugs in the Federal Capital. Addressing a ceremony in police line about rights of children, Minister of State for Interior Shahryar Afridi said that a survey has shown the 75 percent female students and 45 male students take crystal meth in the capital.

This is an alarming situation and requires response on a war footing but the Minister did not indicate any plan in this regard, meaning thereby that he has absolved himself of the responsibility after making the revelation and it is now for the parents and administration of the educational institutions to take care of the problem. The worst aspect of the entire situation is that the affected institutions include prestigious names like Quaid-i-Azam University, Iqra University, NUST, COMSATS, Roots School and others. Parents usually believe that their children are in safe hands once they get admission in these institutions but the revelation of the Minister shows they are still vulnerable despite paying hefty fee in the name of education. This is not for the first time that reports about large-scale use of drugs in educational institutions have surfaced as in October 2016, an NGO reported that about 53% of the students in leading private school chains are addicted to various kinds of drugs in Islamabad. Another study in that year which included 10 schools and 2 universities from Lahore revealed that 57 percent of students reported the use of at least one drug. It was in this backdrop that then Interior Minister Ch. Nisar Ali Khan ordered a campaign against drug abuse in educational institutions and ANF also claimed it would help them tackle the problem but two years after the situation has turned from bad to worse. A genuine and urgent drive is needed as it is question of future of our young generation.

