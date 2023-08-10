KARACHI – The provincial administration of Sindh is considering three names for next caretaker chief minister as the planned dissolution of the local legislature is around the corner.

The appointment of next interim chief executive is routine matter as the tenure of the provincial assembly is about to be completed.

It has been learnt that at least three candidates emerged as favourites for the caretaker Sindh chief minister’s slot as talks between PPP, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan and Grand Democratic Alliance are underway.

Former federal secretary Younus Dagha, former senator Dr. Safdar Abbasi, and ex-Commissioner Karachi Shoaib Siddiqui are said to be the favorite contenders for the Sindh interim CM post.

Meanwhile, no name has been finalised yet and the Sindh opposition parties will meet for another time to finalise the name.

Names of Shoaib Siddiqui and Younus Dagha were proposed by Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan and, GDA recommended Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi, Fazlullah Qureshi, Dr Safdar Abbasi, and Rehmat Jaffery.