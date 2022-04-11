Who will be next PM? NA to decide today

Islamabad: The National Assembly of Pakistan will meet on Monday (today) at 2 pm, to elect the next Prime Minister (PM) to succeed Imran Khan, as he was ousted through a no-trust motion on April 8.

According to the order of the day released by the National Assembly Secretariat, the national assembly will convince at 2 pm for the election of the Prime Minister.

Monday, the 11th April, 2022

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President Shehbaz Sharif and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi are vying for the coveted slot.

The National Assembly Secretariat on Sunday accepted the nomination papers of President PMLN Shehbaz Sharif and Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi for the slot.

It is pertinent to know that to secure the slot of Prime Minister, a candidate must have the support of at least 172 members in the house of 342 members.

