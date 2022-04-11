Who will be next PM? NA to decide today

Islamabad: The National Assembly of Pakistan will meet on Monday (today) at 2 pm, to elect the next Prime Minister (PM) to succeed Imran Khan, as he was ousted through a no-trust motion on April 8.

According to the order of the day released by the National Assembly Secretariat, the national assembly will convince at 2 pm for the election of the Prime Minister.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President Shehbaz Sharif and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi are vying for the coveted slot.

The National Assembly Secretariat on Sunday accepted the nomination papers of President PMLN Shehbaz Sharif and Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi for the slot.

قائد ایوان/وزیراعظم کے انتخاب کےلیے میاں محمد شہباز شریف اور شاہ محمود قریشی کےکاغذات نامزدگی منظور۔ کاغذات نامزدگی کی جانچ پڑتال کی گئی۔جانچ پڑتال کےبعد دونوں امیدواروں کے کاغذات نامزدگی منظور کیےگئے۔ قومی اسمبلی میں وزیراعظم/قائد ایوان کے لیے انتخاب کل سہ پہر 2 بجے ہوگا۔ pic.twitter.com/on5fsI8TtV — National Assembly of Pakistan🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) April 10, 2022

It is pertinent to know that to secure the slot of Prime Minister, a candidate must have the support of at least 172 members in the house of 342 members.