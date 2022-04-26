Who will be new Opposition leader in national assembly? NA Secretariat receives two application

Islamabad: Following the ouster of Imran Khan from the prime minister’s office through a no-confidence motion submitted against him by the joint opposition alliance and the subsequent election of Shehbaz Sharif as the new Prime Minister, the seat of the opposition leader in the national assembly fell vacant and remains so till date.

However, the national assembly secretariat has started receiving applications for the slot of the opposition leader in the house and has thus far received only two applications.

In this regard, the application of MNA Hussain Elahi of the PML-Q has been submitted by his brother and MNA Moonis Elahi with three signatures on it.

Meanwhile, the Grand Democratic Alliance’s (GDA) Ghos Bakhsh Khan Mahar has also submitted an application.

But, rumours suggest the PTI’s dissident MNAs, Noor Alam Khan and Raja Riaz, are expected to submit their applications separately.

As per media reports, the application of Noor Alam Khan has 12 signatures, while 8 to 10 MNAs have signed the application of Raja Riaz.

A final decision will be taken by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf after he reviews all the applications.