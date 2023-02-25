Who was notorious bureaucrat who collected over Rs72 crore ‘Salami’ on his daughter’s wedding?

Pakistan’s Defence Minister and PML-N stalwart Khawaja Asif has made startling revelations about a notorious administrator in Punjab who raked over Rs700 billion during his daughter’s wedding.

The outspoken politician made a blasting speech at the floor of National Assembly where he quoted former Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, claiming that a bureaucrat collected over Rs72 crores as Salami [customary cash gifts] during a big fat event, attended by key members.

Khawaja Asif refused to name the bureaucrat and claimed that he collected over a billion on the wedding of his elder daughter. The minister while borrowing the words of the former Q-League leader, sparked new debate with social media started buzzing about the character.

Lamenting the corrupt practices, Minister raised questions about why the bureaucrat was never probed.

Later, noted TV host Rauf Klasra removed wraps behind the mysterious character, naming him as TK who raked ten of millions for posting and appointments in the district. Klasra said he Mr. TK was later shifted to Islamabad where he was appointed as additional secretary in a federal ministry.

ا @KlasraRauf نے بتایا طاہر خورشیدTK کے نام سے مشہور ہیں۔ وزیراعلی عثمان بزدار کے پرنسپل سیکرٹری تھے۔TK کو NAB

کانوٹس ملا تو عمران حکومت وہاں سے اسلام آباد سیکرٹری لگا دیا آج بھی بیٹھا ہوا۔ اس ملک کی اصل حکمران سول، ملٹری بیوروکریسی اور جوڈیشری ہے اور وہ خوب لوٹتے ہیں

The investigative journalist also claimed that “Tahir Khurshid aka TK”, was Principal Secretary to former Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.