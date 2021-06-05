WHO warns of vaccine setback until rich countries speed up sharing

A World Health Organisation (WHO) senior adviser said Friday wealthy nations need to give more COVID-19 vaccines and follow the United States in making doses available immediately to cover a 200 million dose gap caused by Indian supply disruptions and manufacturing delays.

Warning of a “two-track recovery”, the WHO is urging wealthy countries to donate their surplus doses to poorer countries instead of giving them to less vulnerable groups, such as children. They have so far donated 150 million doses via the COVAX sharing scheme.—Agencies