WHO, UNICEF applaud Pakistan’s progress in polio eradication

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Regional Director for the World Health Organization (WHO) Eastern Mediterranean Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari and UNICEF’s South Asia Regional Director Jean Gough, on Tuesday commended the Government of Pakistan for progress in tackling polio and expressed their full confidence in the country’s capacity to eradicate polio.

On the high-level mission to Pakistan, the regional directors of the two leading partners of the Global Polio Eradication Imitative (GPEI) visited the National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) here, where they were briefed on the country’s progress, remaining challenges and strategies being implemented to interrupt the virus transmission. The dignitaries also witnessed real-time data management in the EOC Control Room.

Earlier, Babar Bin Atta, the Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication, apprised the regional directors of political commitment across parties depicted during the National Task Force meeting chaired by the prime minister last month.

‘The prime minister and chief ministers are keen to see a polio free Pakistan and have reiterated their commitment to tackle polio eradication as a top priority on the public health,’ he stated.

Dr Rana Muhammad Safdar, National Coordinator, elaborated in detail that current virus epidemiology, immunity status and remaining challenges would be overcome to achieve zero polio in the country. ‘We have a strong programme doing everything possible to identify and plug the remaining gaps. Continued community ownership and support will be imperative to finish the job in current low transmission season,’ Rana said.

‘Pakistan has made remarkable progress in protecting every child from polio, bringing down the number of children paralyzed by the virus from almost 20,000 each year in the early 1990s to only eight cases so far this year,’ said Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean.

