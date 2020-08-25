WHO to declare Africa polio-free today

Lagos

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is expected to certify on Tuesday that the African continent has gotten rid of polio, four years after the last cases appeared in northeastern Nigeria. “Thanks to the relentless efforts by governments, donors, frontline health workers and communities, up to 1.8 million children have been saved from the crippling life-long paralysis,” the WHO said in a statement. The official announcement to be made in a videoconference with WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and key figures including philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates. “Happiness is an understatement.– AFP