WHO terms 2020 as Year of Nurses and Midwives

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Like other parts of the globe, International Nurses’ Day was also observed on Tuesday throughout Pakistan to pay tribute to the members of a very noble and vital profession.

International Nurses’ Day coincides with the anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale. World Health Organization (WHO) has declared 2020 as the year of Nurses and Midwives.

Nurses are often, the first and only point of care in their communities. According to WHO, the world needs 9 million more nurses and midwives if it is to achieve universal health coverage by 2030.

According to international standards, Pakistan needs 1.3 million more nurses. At least 87,000 nurses are currently working in the country who have undergone training from registered 72 centres in Punjab, 59 in Sindh, 12 in Balochistan and 19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Nurses and midwives play a vital role in providing healthcare services. These are the people who devote their lives to caring for mothers and children, giving lifesaving immunizations and health advice, looking after older people and generally meeting everyday essential health needs.

Registrar, Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) said that the council will ensure that career structure for public health nurses will be an all-inclusive package.

She added Pakistan Nursing Council stands committed to improvement in education and training of nurses, securing job creations, workplace safety and respect for the profession.

In a message on the occasion of world nurses day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza said that the government was paying special attention to uplift of nursing profession.