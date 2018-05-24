Who removed Musharraf’s name from ECL: Shah Mehmood

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday questioned that why Nawaz Sharif did not initiated any action over resignation demand while taking the army chief into confidence.

Speaking during National Assembly session, Qureshi said, “Nawaz Sharif said that he was punished for running treason case against Musharraf. He wouldn’t have left the country if his name was not excluded from Exit Control List (ECL) by interior ministry.”

“The system of the country runs according to the constitution,” he added. “Nawaz says that Islamabad protest was held on someone else’s orders. The sit-in was organized to attain justice. We asked for inquiry in four constituencies for a year,” maintained the PTI leader.

National Assembly session is underway as historic bill to merge FATA with KPK is tabled. With the passing of the bill, KPK laws will be immediately enforceable in FATA and it would also get Rs. 100 billion under NFC award.

PTI supremo Imran Khan is also attending the session along with most of his party MNAs. On this ocassion, he said that he could not recall when was the last time he came to the Assembly. He further said that had the government run the Parliament the right way, he would have shown up more frequently.