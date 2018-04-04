WHO, PEI celebrate World Health Day at SGCH

Staff Reporter

The World Health Day 2018 was celebrated at Sindh Government Children Hospital (SGCH) in collaboration of World Health Organization (WHO) and Poverty Eradication Initiative (PEI) here on Tuesday.

The World Health Day is a global health awareness day, which is celebrated every year on April 7th. At SGCH, the theme of the day was “Universal Health Coverage”, a theme of high relevance to all people on the planet, and multiple stakeholders, including government, civil society, the private sector, and intergovernmental agencies and community.

PEI has the management control of SGCH, outsourced by the government of Sindh under its Public Private Partnership (PPP) Node.

Giving organization’s introduction to the guests and audience, Project Manager, Sindh Peoples Health Program (SPHP) Dr. Qadeer Ahsan informed that “PEI was established in 2002 as a non-profit, non-political organization in order to reduce poverty burden in Pakistan. It is working in all 29 districts of Sindh under Sindh Peoples Health Program (SPHP), a collaborative effort by PEI and Department of Health, Sindh under its Public Private Partnership Node. The organization aims to implement Universal Health Coverage (UHC) approach to strengthen the health systems in Sindh”.

He said, “Our one such effort to decrease the financial burden is provision of medical and surgical supplies to 200 public sector hospitals across Sindh to improve quality medical services, especially for the poorest members of the community. PEI has already established 40 ‘Mrs. Shamshad Masood Memorial Counters’ at participating hospitals to facilitate poorest of the poor attending both out and in-patient facilities. In relation to provision of medical and surgical supplies, SPHP ensures that supplies are fully and appropriately utilized by healthcare providers. Therefore, a pool of health care providers will be trained as master trainers to assess the learning needs of healthcare providers in each hospital and to trickle down trainings, accordingly. The master trainers will also ensure quality healthcare practices as per internationally accredited healthcare standards” Dr Qadeer further added.

Chief Operating Officer SGCH, Dr. Fatima Mohbat Ali said that the hospital (SGCH) is a 220 bed hospital, equipped with the latest medical equipment and newly built Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), Pediatric Surgical High Dependency Unit (PSHDU), Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), and clinical laboratory. SGCH vision is to be the best children’s hospital in Karachi, envisaging to become an institution of first choice in terms of human resource development, appropriate technology, better access, excellent quality care and sustainability. Dr Sara Salman, Head of office, Dr.Fakhar Naseeb, , Karachi, Dr. Kamran Saeed Rizvi, Deputy Director Preventive, Karachi and Muzaffar Ali Odho, District Coordinator LHW Program, Karachi had collectively joined the event. Guests visited the hospital and distributed pair of shoes to the children. These shoes will provide protection from feet injuries, infestation of hookworms including reduction in malnutrition and other common communicable diseases. Dr. Farooq Ahmed Khan, Medical Superintendent SGCH was also present at the occasion.